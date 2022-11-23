$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2017 Nissan Juke
SL - Sunroof - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
166,671KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9355672
- Stock #: X3133
- VIN: JN8AF5MV7HT752802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,671 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Juke puts the fun in funky, making it perfect for those who want a spry and speedy little runabout that also stands out in traffic. This 2017 Nissan JUKE is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. It's a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, it's a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. This SUV has 166,671 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our JUKE's trim level is SL. This Juke SL is packed with desirable features while still being a good value. It comes with all-wheel drive, an AM/FM CD player with navigation, SiriusXM, and Rockford Fosgate premium audio, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a power moonroof, leather seats which are heated in front, a 360-degree camera, automatic temperature control, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
