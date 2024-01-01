Menu
Platinum all-wheel drive w/ panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera, navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, 20-inch alloys, premium Bose audio system, Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power liftgate & power seats w/ driver memory, auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 Nissan Murano

186,088 KM

Details Description

$14,964

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Murano

PLATINUM AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | 360 CAM | NAV

2017 Nissan Murano

PLATINUM AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | 360 CAM | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$14,964

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,088KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH6HN129571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Java Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Platinum all-wheel drive w/ panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera, navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, 20-inch alloys, premium Bose audio system, Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power liftgate & power seats w/ driver memory, auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$14,964

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Nissan Murano