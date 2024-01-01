2017 Nissan Murano

$14,964+ tax & licensing
PLATINUM AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | 360 CAM | NAV
PLATINUM AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | 360 CAM | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Java Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,088 KM
Vehicle Description
Platinum all-wheel drive w/ panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera, navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, 20-inch alloys, premium Bose audio system, Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power liftgate & power seats w/ driver memory, auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
