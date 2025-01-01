Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=caret-color: #000000; color: #000000; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none;>2017 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5 LARAMIE – WELL MAINTAINED WITH 207041 KM ! POWERFUL, CAPABLE & COMFORTABLE TRUCK WITH 4X4 CONFIDENCE AND PREMIUM LARAMIE FEATURES ! SPACIOUS CREW CAB, STRONG PERFORMANCE, AND LUXURIOUS INTERIOR MAKE IT PERFECT FOR WORK OR FAMILY USE ! READY FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !<br /><br /></p><p><strong>**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**</strong><br /><br data-start=318 data-end=321 />DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE</p><p> </p>

2017 RAM 1500

207,041 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

Watch This Vehicle
12944966

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1757187617312
  2. 1757187617774
  3. 1757187618240
  4. 1757187618692
  5. 1757187619197
  6. 1757187619621
  7. 1757187620116
  8. 1757187620563
  9. 1757187621080
  10. 1757187621491
  11. 1757187621901
  12. 1757187622367
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
207,041KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7NMXHS871822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA6040
  • Mileage 207,041 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5" LARAMIE – WELL MAINTAINED WITH 207041 KM ! POWERFUL, CAPABLE & COMFORTABLE TRUCK WITH 4X4 CONFIDENCE AND PREMIUM LARAMIE FEATURES ! SPACIOUS CREW CAB, STRONG PERFORMANCE, AND LUXURIOUS INTERIOR MAKE IT PERFECT FOR WORK OR FAMILY USE ! READY FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2013 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Ford Escape Titanium 89,336 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5
2017 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie 207,041 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Outback LIMITED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Subaru Outback LIMITED 134,231 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2017 RAM 1500