All-wheel drive Touring w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, heated seats, backup camera, 16-inch alloys, automatic climate control, 6.5-inch touchscreen, auto headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 Subaru Impreza

148,626 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Impreza

TOURING AWD | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | CARPLAY

2017 Subaru Impreza

TOURING AWD | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
148,626KM
VIN 4S3GKAB67H3608575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,626 KM

Vehicle Description

All-wheel drive Touring w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, heated seats, backup camera, 16-inch alloys, automatic climate control, 6.5-inch touchscreen, auto headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

613-746-8500

