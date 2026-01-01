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2017 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid Limited
2017 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid Limited
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
213,000KM
VIN 5TDDGRFH6HS021104
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 213,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Blind Spot Assist
Excellent fuel efficiency thanks to the Hybrid power-train make this Highlander the best choice for a new SUV. This 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Space, safety, and style. These are the things you expect from a mid-size SUV and the 2017 Toyota Highlander delivers. It's also Canada's only mid-size hybrid SUV. It has interior comfort to get the whole family where they need to go with a smooth, enjoyable ride for everyone. It's even fun for the driver with responsive performance and modern technology at your fingertips. The competition doesn't compare to the Highlander. This SUV has 213,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Highlander Hybrid's trim level is Limited. The top of the range hybrid powered 2017 Toyota Highlander Limited has all of the perks of a premium SUV with an added amazing fuel economy. It comes with perforated leather seating for 7, front heated seats, 8 inch display mated to a 6 speaker stereo, Bluetooth and USB com compatibility, power sunroof with sunshade, SiriusXM satellite radio, premium integrated navigation, Siri Eyes Free, power tailgate, front fog lamps, rear LED lights, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, front and rear upholders, garage door transmitter, blind spot sensors, lane departure alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision alert and a back up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Excellent fuel efficiency thanks to the Hybrid power-train make this Highlander the best choice for a new SUV. This 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Space, safety, and style. These are the things you expect from a mid-size SUV and the 2017 Toyota Highlander delivers. It's also Canada's only mid-size hybrid SUV. It has interior comfort to get the whole family where they need to go with a smooth, enjoyable ride for everyone. It's even fun for the driver with responsive performance and modern technology at your fingertips. The competition doesn't compare to the Highlander. This SUV has 213,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Highlander Hybrid's trim level is Limited. The top of the range hybrid powered 2017 Toyota Highlander Limited has all of the perks of a premium SUV with an added amazing fuel economy. It comes with perforated leather seating for 7, front heated seats, 8 inch display mated to a 6 speaker stereo, Bluetooth and USB com compatibility, power sunroof with sunshade, SiriusXM satellite radio, premium integrated navigation, Siri Eyes Free, power tailgate, front fog lamps, rear LED lights, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, front and rear upholders, garage door transmitter, blind spot sensors, lane departure alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision alert and a back up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2017 Toyota Highlander