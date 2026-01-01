$22,133+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4dr LE
2017 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4dr LE
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$22,133
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,689 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, adaptative cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500