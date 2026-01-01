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LOW KMS!!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, adaptative cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2017 Toyota RAV4

119,689 KM

Details Description

$22,133

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr LE

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14212451

2017 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr LE

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$22,133

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
119,689KM
VIN 2T3BFREV4HW652224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,689 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!!! All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, adaptative cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$22,133

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Toyota RAV4