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*VEHICLE SOLD AS IS NOT CERTIFIED!*SUPER LOW KMS!! Limited All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, keyless entry, power seat, power windows, power mirrors, AM/FM/CD player, cruise control and more!!We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2009 Subaru Forester

132,325 KM

Details Description Features

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14460856

2009 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Limited

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14460856
  2. 14460856
  3. 14460856
  4. 14460856
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$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
132,325KM
VIN JF2SH64639H789389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261056
  • Mileage 132,325 KM

Vehicle Description

*VEHICLE SOLD AS IS NOT CERTIFIED!*SUPER LOW KMS!! Limited All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, keyless entry, power seat, power windows, power mirrors, AM/FM/CD player, cruise control and more!!We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$6,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2009 Subaru Forester