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2017 Toyota Sienna
5DR 7-PASS FWD
2017 Toyota Sienna
5DR 7-PASS FWD
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
122,756KM
VIN 5TDZZ3DC2HS862762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,756 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! 7-Passenger w/ Backup camera, three-zone climate control, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2017 Toyota Sienna