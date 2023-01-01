$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi A4
TECHNIK AWD| S-LINE| 360 CAM | SUNROOF | B&O AUDIO
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
- Listing ID: 9959267
- Stock #: 230443
- VIN: WAUFNAF41JA200728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,492 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 30,000 KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE TECHNIK W/ S-LINE BLACK PKG INCL. 252HP 2.0T, FRONT SPORT SEATS, FLAT BOTTOM LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP/ 360 CAMERAS W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, 19-IN PREMIUM ALLOYS AND SUNROOF!! Audi pre sense, Audi side assist, Bang & Olufsen audio, heated seats, navigation, three-zone climate control, Audi drive select, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, rain sensing wipers, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, garage door opener, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
