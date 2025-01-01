$58,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW M4
Cabriolet | Red Lthr | New Tires & Brakes
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,654KM
VIN WBS4Z9C5XJED22387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 105,654 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW M4 Convertible | Track-Bred Performance | Bold Styling | Driver-Centric Luxury
Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior | Red Leather Interior | 18-Inch M Alloy Wheels | Power-Folding Hardtop | Keyless Entry | Heated Front Sport Seats | Harman Kardon Surround Sound | iDrive Infotainment System | Navigation | Apple CarPlay Compatibility | Blind Spot Monitoring | Rearview Camera | Adaptive Cruise Control | Lane Departure Warning | LED Headlights | Push Button Start | 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission | 3.0L Twin-Turbo Inline-6 Engine | 425 Horsepower | 406 lb-ft Torque | 0-60 mph in 4.4 Seconds | Rear-Wheel Drive | and more.
The 2018 BMW M4 Convertible delivers the same exhilarating performance as its coupe siblingnow with the added freedom of top-down driving..
Key Features:
Striking Exterior: The Black Sapphire Metallic finish, aggressive front fascia, and quad exhaust tips give the M4 a stealthy yet commanding presence.
Sport-Lux Interior: Premium materials, M-specific accents, and intuitive controls create a cockpit built for spirited driving and everyday comfort.
Twin-Turbo Power: The 3.0L inline-six engine delivers 425 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for lightning-fast gear changes and smooth acceleration.
Precision Handling: With adaptive M suspension, active differential, and rear-wheel drive, the M4 offers exceptional agility and control on twisty roads or the track.
Smart Connectivity: Stay in command with BMWs iDrive system, navigation, Apple CarPlay, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system.
Safety & Assistance: Features like blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and a rearview camera help keep you confident behind the wheel.
With razor-sharp handling, pulse-quickening power, and open-air exhilaration, the 2018 M4 Convertible turns every road into a playground for the senses.
This vehicle has travelled 105,654 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
2018 BMW M4