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2021 Audi Q5
PROGRESSIV
2021 Audi Q5
PROGRESSIV
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$31,235
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
69,511KM
VIN WA1EAAFY3M2125245
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2795
- Mileage 69,511 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Audi Q5 Quattro Progressiv 45 TFSI | Heated Seats | AWD | Sunroof
White Exterior | Black Leather Interior | LED Headlights | Panoramic Sunroof | 19‑Inch Alloy Wheels | Heated Front Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Tri‑Zone Climate Control | Power Tailgate | Audi Virtual Cockpit | MMI Touchscreen | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Bluetooth Audio | Parking Sensors | Rearview Camera | Audi Pre Sense | Lane Departure Warning | 2.0L Turbocharged | 261 Horsepower | 7‑Speed S‑Tronic | Quattro AWD | and more
The 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro blends luxury, performance, and advanced technology in one of Audi’s most popular SUVs. With its crisp White exterior and refined Black interior, this Q5 delivers a premium driving experience with strong all‑weather capability.
Key Features
Modern, Upscale Exterior
The White finish highlights the Q5’s sculpted body lines, LED lighting signature, and bold Singleframe grille. The panoramic sunroof and 19‑inch alloy wheels add sophistication and presence on the road.
Premium Black Leather Interior
Inside, the Black leather cabin offers a clean, upscale environment with excellent comfort and craftsmanship. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri‑zone climate control ensure comfort in every season. Audi’s attention to detail is evident throughout the cabin.
Turbocharged Performance + Quattro Confidence
Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine producing 261 hp, the Q5 delivers smooth, responsive acceleration. The 7‑speed S‑Tronic dual‑clutch transmission and quattro all‑wheel drive provide confident traction, sharp handling, and a refined driving experience in all weather conditions.
Advanced Technology & Connectivity
Audi Virtual Cockpit offers a fully digital, customizable instrument cluster, while the MMI touchscreen integrates Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth audio, and intuitive controls. The system is modern, responsive, and driver‑focused.
Safety & Driver Assistance
Equipped with Audi Pre Sense, Lane Departure Warning, Parking Sensors, and a Rearview Camera, the Q5 Progressiv enhances confidence and safety on every drive.
The 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro is a refined, capable, and well‑equipped luxury SUV designed for drivers who want comfort, technology, and all‑weather performance. With its White‑over‑Black color combination and premium features, it remains one of the most desirable models in its class.
This Vehicle Has Travelled 69,511 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
Ça nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Français aussi!
CERTIFICATION * As per OMVIC regulations - this vehicle is being sold AS-IS and is not considered road worthy - Certification / Safety is available for $899.
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!! Please keep in mind the default loan structure found on the vehicle page is a template. The exact rate and terms that a vehicle qualifies for may differ. All quotes are subject to lender approval.
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturer’s warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
White Exterior | Black Leather Interior | LED Headlights | Panoramic Sunroof | 19‑Inch Alloy Wheels | Heated Front Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Tri‑Zone Climate Control | Power Tailgate | Audi Virtual Cockpit | MMI Touchscreen | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Bluetooth Audio | Parking Sensors | Rearview Camera | Audi Pre Sense | Lane Departure Warning | 2.0L Turbocharged | 261 Horsepower | 7‑Speed S‑Tronic | Quattro AWD | and more
The 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro blends luxury, performance, and advanced technology in one of Audi’s most popular SUVs. With its crisp White exterior and refined Black interior, this Q5 delivers a premium driving experience with strong all‑weather capability.
Key Features
Modern, Upscale Exterior
The White finish highlights the Q5’s sculpted body lines, LED lighting signature, and bold Singleframe grille. The panoramic sunroof and 19‑inch alloy wheels add sophistication and presence on the road.
Premium Black Leather Interior
Inside, the Black leather cabin offers a clean, upscale environment with excellent comfort and craftsmanship. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri‑zone climate control ensure comfort in every season. Audi’s attention to detail is evident throughout the cabin.
Turbocharged Performance + Quattro Confidence
Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine producing 261 hp, the Q5 delivers smooth, responsive acceleration. The 7‑speed S‑Tronic dual‑clutch transmission and quattro all‑wheel drive provide confident traction, sharp handling, and a refined driving experience in all weather conditions.
Advanced Technology & Connectivity
Audi Virtual Cockpit offers a fully digital, customizable instrument cluster, while the MMI touchscreen integrates Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth audio, and intuitive controls. The system is modern, responsive, and driver‑focused.
Safety & Driver Assistance
Equipped with Audi Pre Sense, Lane Departure Warning, Parking Sensors, and a Rearview Camera, the Q5 Progressiv enhances confidence and safety on every drive.
The 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro is a refined, capable, and well‑equipped luxury SUV designed for drivers who want comfort, technology, and all‑weather performance. With its White‑over‑Black color combination and premium features, it remains one of the most desirable models in its class.
This Vehicle Has Travelled 69,511 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
Ça nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Français aussi!
CERTIFICATION * As per OMVIC regulations - this vehicle is being sold AS-IS and is not considered road worthy - Certification / Safety is available for $899.
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!! Please keep in mind the default loan structure found on the vehicle page is a template. The exact rate and terms that a vehicle qualifies for may differ. All quotes are subject to lender approval.
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturer’s warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
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$31,235
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Rev Motors
613-791-3000
2021 Audi Q5