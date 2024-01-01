$28,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Cadillac ATS
Sedan Premium Luxury AWD PREMIUM, AWD, V6, SUNROOF, NAV, 19" WHEELS, MINT!!!
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing
51,803KM
Used
VIN 1G6AG5SS4J0139175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Light Platinum With Jet Black Accents
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0660a
- Mileage 51,803 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
JUST IN- A ABSOLUTE 10/10- 2018 ATS PREMIUM AWD WITH THE RARE 310 HP V6- AWD, WHITE TRICOAT, BIEGE LEATHER, NAV, REMOTE START, 19 UPGRADED FACTORY WHEELS, DUAL EXHAUST, HEATED SEATS, IMMACULATE, CLEAN ONE OWNER, NO ADMIN FEES. THIS ATS IS SHOWROOM CONDITION!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration system
Engine oil indicator
Apple CarPlay
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Trunk release, power, remote
Armrest, front centre
Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
Console, front with shifter
Headrests, rear, outboard seats, adjustable 2-way
Instrument cluster, electroluminescent
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim
Climate control, dual-zone automatic
Console, overhead includes reading lamps and OnStar controls
Defogger, rear-window, electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and front passenger
Lighting accent, LED spotlights in doors and overhead console
Lighting, interior, front and rear reading lights, and cargo area lamp
Retained accessory power power windows, sunroof (when equipped) and audio system remain operational for 10 minutes after the ignition is switched off or until the driver's door is opened.
Windows, power with front express-up and down, and rear express-down with passenger lockout feature
Shift lever, centre console mounted
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Driver Information centre, 5.7" colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Receptacle, power, 110V, located in rear of front centre console
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Sunroof, power
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Glass, solar absorbing, windshield
Fascias, front and rear body-colour
Grille, galvano chrome accented
Mouldings, rocker panel, body-colour
Door handles, illuminating
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour, manual folding with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Antenna, integral front and rear
Audio system feature, Bose premium surround sound 10-speaker system
Safety
Onstar
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Trunk emergency release handle
Child seat restraint system
Forward collision alert
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger
Cadillac Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Cadillac Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations app...
Mechanical
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection
Suspension, Sport
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Rear axle, 3.27 ratio
Brakes, Brembo front, performance 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Recovery hook, front or rear location
Steering, ZF premium rack-and-pinion, electric
Automatic Stop/Start
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Intellibeam
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift controls includes thick rim sport steering wheel
Memory Package recalls 2 driver and exit position "presets" for power driver seat, and outside mirrors
Pedals, Sport aluminum alloy
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC, VVT with Active Fuel Management and Automatic Stop/Start (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 285 lb-ft of torque [386 N-m] @ 5300 rpm)
Wi-Fi
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar s...
Wireless Charging (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or Qicompatible mobile device. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see gmtotalconnect.ca.)
Coat hooks, driver and passenger-side rear
Grille, active aero (Deleted when (Y66) Driver Assist Package is ordered.)
Seat adjusters, driver power side bolster adjustment plus includes (AE8) seat adjuster content and driver and front passenger manual cushion length adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
