$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used Trucks Ottawa
613-850-2886
2018 Hyundai Elantra
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Used Trucks Ottawa
1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5
613-850-2886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
112,875KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10415343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,875 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Used Trucks Ottawa
Used Trucks Ottawa
1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5