2018 Hyundai Elantra

112,875 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-850-2886

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,875KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10415343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,875 KM

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

