2018 Mazda CX-5

196,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5

Grand Touring AWD

2018 Mazda CX-5

Grand Touring AWD

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

196,500KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBDM3J0396398

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

2018 Mazda CX-5