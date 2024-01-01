$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mazda CX-5
Grand Touring AWD
2018 Mazda CX-5
Grand Touring AWD
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-695-0800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
196,500KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBDM3J0396398
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Garage Plus Auto Centre
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
