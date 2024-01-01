$43,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG43 Convertible
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG43 Convertible
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
79,516KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDDWK6EB6JF759354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # AA980
- Mileage 79,516 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AutoAgents
2020 Toyota Corolla SE 99,851 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2018 Maserati Levante S 42,951 KM $56,482 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Evoque Autobiography 121,785 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Email AutoAgents
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class