2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

79,516 KM

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
AMG43 Convertible

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

79,516KM
Used
VIN WDDWK6EB6JF759354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA980
  • Mileage 79,516 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

