<div>2002 Mercedes-Benz C240</div><br /><div>- $3499 + HST and Licensing </div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Ask about our other cars for sale!</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>We take trade ins!</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</div><div><br /></div>

2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

166,992 KM

Details

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C240 Sedan

2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C240 Sedan

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

166,992KM
Used
VIN WDBRF61J92F160926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22345
  • Mileage 166,992 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Mercedes-Benz C240
- $3499 + HST and Licensing


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!




The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-XXXX

613-406-6532

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class