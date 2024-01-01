Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

122,085 KM

Details

$26,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE TRAIL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE TRAIL

Location

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

613-820-8588

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

122,085KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV1JW705787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,085 KM

Vehicle Description

ALMOST BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, AND BRAND NEW ALLSEASON TIRES ON 18 INCH BLACK STOCK ALLOY RIMS.THIA IS NOT YOUR REGULAR XLE, IT IS BUILT ON XLE "TRAIL EDITION", WITH BUILD IN TOW PACKAGE AND AND MUCH MORE!  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

613-820-8588

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

613-820-8588

2018 Toyota RAV4