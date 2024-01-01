$26,985+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE TRAIL
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE TRAIL
Location
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1
613-820-8588
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$26,985
+ taxes & licensing
122,085KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV1JW705787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,085 KM
Vehicle Description
ALMOST BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, AND BRAND NEW ALLSEASON TIRES ON 18 INCH BLACK STOCK ALLOY RIMS.THIA IS NOT YOUR REGULAR XLE, IT IS BUILT ON XLE "TRAIL EDITION", WITH BUILD IN TOW PACKAGE AND AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1
2018 Toyota RAV4