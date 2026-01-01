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2018 Volkswagen Golf
Highline 5-door
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Highline 5-door
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$19,049
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
101,990KM
VIN 3VWC17AU0JM253979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, VIENNA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry
A 5 star safety rating is a modest addition to the overly refined and modern 2018 Volkswagen Golf. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Seven consecutive generations of quality have proven that the 2018 Volkswagen Golf is still the ultimate hatchback. With an excellent safety score and the well known German quality build, this seventh generation Golf is simply money well spent. If you are on the market for a practical, versatile, stylish hatchback, look no further than the 2018 Volkswagen Golf.
This sedan has 101,990 km. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Golf's trim level is Highline 5-door. Historically famous and in its seventh generation, this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Highline will surprise with its quality and features. Standard options include a 6 speed automatic gearbox, power heated side mirrors with turn signals, power sunroof with sunshade, LED brake lights, power door locks, front fog lamps, cornering lights, 8 speaker stereo with sub-woofer with a USB input and an SD card slot, SiriusXM, 8 inch touchscreen, leather steering wheel, leather heated front seats, power adjustable front seats, proximity keyless entry, push button start, power windows, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, upgraded aluminum wheels, a back up camera, low tire pressure warning and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
A 5 star safety rating is a modest addition to the overly refined and modern 2018 Volkswagen Golf. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Seven consecutive generations of quality have proven that the 2018 Volkswagen Golf is still the ultimate hatchback. With an excellent safety score and the well known German quality build, this seventh generation Golf is simply money well spent. If you are on the market for a practical, versatile, stylish hatchback, look no further than the 2018 Volkswagen Golf.
This sedan has 101,990 km. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Golf's trim level is Highline 5-door. Historically famous and in its seventh generation, this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Highline will surprise with its quality and features. Standard options include a 6 speed automatic gearbox, power heated side mirrors with turn signals, power sunroof with sunshade, LED brake lights, power door locks, front fog lamps, cornering lights, 8 speaker stereo with sub-woofer with a USB input and an SD card slot, SiriusXM, 8 inch touchscreen, leather steering wheel, leather heated front seats, power adjustable front seats, proximity keyless entry, push button start, power windows, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, upgraded aluminum wheels, a back up camera, low tire pressure warning and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2018 Volkswagen Golf Highline 5-door 101,990 KM $19,049 + tax & lic
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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$19,049
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Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2018 Volkswagen Golf