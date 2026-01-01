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2019 Audi A3
Cabriolet - Low Mileage
2019 Audi A3
Cabriolet - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$32,921
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
78,400KM
VIN WAUWELFF7K1023925
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # B8280A
- Mileage 78,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
The bite-size A3 wraps what we love about Audis in a handsome, tidy package. Steering is precise, the ride composed; fit and finish are superb. -Car and Driver This 2019 Audi A3 Cabriolet is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
When it came to designing the A3, Audi established a whole new class. With incredible mechanical fortitude, technological ingenuity, and design precocity, this A3 Cabriolet is a product of an intense design effort to help ensure that size would have no bearing on the level of luxury. This Audi boasts a roomy cabin and an extensive line-up of available advanced technologies that will impress even the most enthusiastic techie. The drop-top A3 is proof that Audi is constantly writing new rules on progressive automotive design.
This low mileage convertible has just 78,400 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
The bite-size A3 wraps what we love about Audis in a handsome, tidy package. Steering is precise, the ride composed; fit and finish are superb. -Car and Driver This 2019 Audi A3 Cabriolet is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
When it came to designing the A3, Audi established a whole new class. With incredible mechanical fortitude, technological ingenuity, and design precocity, this A3 Cabriolet is a product of an intense design effort to help ensure that size would have no bearing on the level of luxury. This Audi boasts a roomy cabin and an extensive line-up of available advanced technologies that will impress even the most enthusiastic techie. The drop-top A3 is proof that Audi is constantly writing new rules on progressive automotive design.
This low mileage convertible has just 78,400 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Front Center Armrest
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Smart Device Integration
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Audi pre sense front
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
14.5 Gal. Fuel Tank
4.77 Axle Ratio
60-Amp/Hr 320CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Body-colored door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Aluminum Front Windshield Trim
Body-Colored Power Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator
Power Convertible Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Automatic Roll-Over Protection and Top
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
13 Speakers
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: Audi valvelift system and start/stop engine system
Transmission: 7-Spd S tronic Dual-Clutch Automatic
Programmable Projector Beam Auto-Leveling Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power front seats w/4-way power lumbar
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Seat Integrated Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$32,921
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2019 Audi A3