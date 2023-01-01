Menu
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

173,178 KM

Details Description Features

$33,980

+ tax & licensing
$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS | 4X4 | Clean CarFax

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS | 4X4 | Clean CarFax

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

173,178KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10636662
  • Stock #: 23-0378
  • VIN: 1GNSKAKC4KR387318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23-0378
  • Mileage 173,178 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax report (no accidents). Equipped with hands free BlueTooth, tilt/tescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, XM Satellite radio, USB/AUX ports, factory remote start and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Onstar

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers

Powertrain

4 X 4

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Parking assist w/rearview camera
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

