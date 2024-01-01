Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford F-150

310,452 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1712079450
  2. 1712079449
  3. 1712079450
  4. 1712079449
  5. 1712079450
  6. 1712079449
  7. 1712079451
  8. 1712079446
  9. 1712079448
  10. 1712079439
  11. 1712079449
  12. 1712079442
  13. 1712079450
  14. 1712079435
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
310,452KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E15KFB97800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5217
  • Mileage 310,452 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2012 Volkswagen Beetle PREMIER 2DOOR AUTO for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Volkswagen Beetle PREMIER 2DOOR AUTO 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 310,452 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang MACH 1 FASTBACK for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Ford Mustang MACH 1 FASTBACK 30 KM $98,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150