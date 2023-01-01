$24,989+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk 4x4
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
$24,989
- Stock #: Y0351A
- VIN: 3C4NJDDB7KT661309
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,764 KM
Used Jeep Compass Trailhawk for sale! If you're looking for a loaded 4x4 SUV, you found it. Drives like new and comes with the features you want. Ideal for any Canadian family. Don't miss out on this rare trade in. Look through the photos to see all it's features including: Navigation GPS System Leather Interior WiFi Hotspot Back Up Camera Bluetooth with Voice Command Remote Start Heated Seats Dual Climate Control Keyless Entry Push Start Ignition Selec-Terrain USB AUX Input And So Much More! Call 613 - 596 - 1006 now to speak to one of our friendly Jeep Specialists. This used Jeep is PRICED TO GO! Select the CONTACT US Button to get the Discounted Price sent to your email. There isn't a nicer preowned Jeep Compass out there. Don't delay, contact us today! We're open Monday to Saturday and loacted at 1047 Richmond Road in Ottawa ON.
