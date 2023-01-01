Menu
94,833 KM

SV AWD

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

94,833KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10228823
  • Stock #: AA801A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MS4KN110066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,833 KM

Vehicle Description

Just traded, 2019 Nissan Murano SV is a stylish and powerful midsize SUV that combines elegance with performance. Equipped with a V6 engine producing 260 horsepower, and an intuitive all-wheel-drive system, it delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience on any terrain. The SV boasts advanced technology, including an 8-inch Nissan Connect infotainment system, Bose premium audio, and Intelligent Around View Monitor for easy parking. The interior offers comfort with heated front seats and dual-zone climate control, while safety features like blind-spot warning and automatic emergency braking enhance driving confidence. With its panoramic moonroof and Smart Key with Push Button Start, the Murano SV offers a luxurious and convenient driving experience for all passengers.

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome. Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year www.AutoAgents.io

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

