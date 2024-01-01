Menu
ONLY 67,000 KMS! TRD Sport 4x4 w/ heated seats, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, 7-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 20-inch alloys, running boards, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, TRD shift knob, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, power seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, air conditioning, full power group, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2019 Toyota Tundra

67,275 KM

Details Description

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

67,275KM
Used
VIN 5TFUY5F15KX838106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,275 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 67,000 KMS! TRD Sport 4x4 w/ heated seats, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, 7-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 20-inch alloys, running boards, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, TRD shift knob, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, power seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, air conditioning, full power group, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

