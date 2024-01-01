$24,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-door DSG GTI, DSG, REAR CAMERA, GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS, WINTERS AND SUMMERS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
117,712KM
Used
VIN 3VW6T7AUXKM024850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # p-8115b
- Mileage 117,712 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL STOCK! NEVER MODIFIED
Compare at $25235 - Myers Cadillac is just $24500!
**MORE PHOTOS TO COME! PHOTOS WERE TAKEN DAY OF APPRAISAL ** UNMOLESTED STOCK 2019 GOLF GTI DSG- BLACK ON BLACK, AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS, GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS, WINTERS AND SUMMERS, DUAL EXHAUST, AMAZING SHAPE, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Interior
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Apple CarPlay
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Performance Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0 TSI 228 HP -inc: start/stop system w/regenerative braking
Transmission: 7-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Android Auto
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Additional Features
Heated sport seats
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
8.0 in Touchscreen Infotainment System
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
2019 Volkswagen Golf