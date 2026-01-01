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2019 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline 5-door Auto
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline 5-door Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$20,919
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
39,000KM
VIN 3VWG57AU2KM026722
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N8391A
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Alloy Wheels, 6.5 in Touchscreen Radio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats!
The versatile and practical 2019 Volkswagen Golf is arguably the smartest choice for a new economical family compact. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Seven generations of successful models has brought this 2019 Volkswagen Golf as close to perfection as any vehicle can get. Ultimately refined, comfortable and highly versatile, this Volkswagen Golf is the rational and obvious choice for a new economical, stylish family compact that delivers on all promises of being a perfect everyday vehicle.
This low mileage hatchback has just 39,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Golf's trim level is Comfortline 5-door Auto. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline comes extremely well equipped as a base model. Features include elegant aluminum wheels, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, LED brake lights, fully automatic headlamps, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch touchscreen, App-Connect smart phone connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front adjustable comfort seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control, power fuel remote release, metal look interior panel inserts and accents, remote keyless entry, front and rear power windows, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheels, 6.5 in Touchscreen Radio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
The versatile and practical 2019 Volkswagen Golf is arguably the smartest choice for a new economical family compact. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Seven generations of successful models has brought this 2019 Volkswagen Golf as close to perfection as any vehicle can get. Ultimately refined, comfortable and highly versatile, this Volkswagen Golf is the rational and obvious choice for a new economical, stylish family compact that delivers on all promises of being a perfect everyday vehicle.
This low mileage hatchback has just 39,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Golf's trim level is Comfortline 5-door Auto. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline comes extremely well equipped as a base model. Features include elegant aluminum wheels, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, LED brake lights, fully automatic headlamps, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch touchscreen, App-Connect smart phone connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front adjustable comfort seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control, power fuel remote release, metal look interior panel inserts and accents, remote keyless entry, front and rear power windows, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheels, 6.5 in Touchscreen Radio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels: 15" x 6" Lyon Alloy
Tires: 195/65R15 91H AS
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way adjustable front seats w/power recline and manual lumbar support
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.87 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.4 TSI 147HP
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
6.5 in Touchscreen Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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$20,919
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2019 Volkswagen Golf