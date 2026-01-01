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<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!</b><br> <br> Complete with all the modern technology and comfort expected of a new sedan, the 2020 Mazda3 is ready to help you unfold the next chapter of your life. This 2020 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.<br> <br>Like all Mazdas, this 2020 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capturing movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, youll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel and top notch technology for the modern era.<br> <br>This low mileage sedan has just 58,079 km. Its White in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=u8ClI0YycOchVREotXhI9EqJulfHDrLG target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Mazda3s trim level is GS i-Activ AWD. Upgrading to this Mazda3 GS is a great choice as it comes packed with a long list of modern features that includes an 8.8 inch infotainment screen with MAZDA CONNECT, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also adds heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, advance blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert. Additional features include remote keyless entry and a proximity key with push button start, a color rearview camera, LED lighting, steering wheel audio controls and a 60-40 split rear bench seat to make hauling cargo a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en target=_blank>https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en</a><br> <br/><br>If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

58,079 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GS i-Activ AWD - Heated Seats

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14181313

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GS i-Activ AWD - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
58,079KM
VIN 3MZBPBCM6LM137022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C14133
  • Mileage 58,079 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!

Complete with all the modern technology and comfort expected of a new sedan, the 2020 Mazda3 is ready to help you unfold the next chapter of your life. This 2020 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Like all Mazdas, this 2020 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capturing movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel and top notch technology for the modern era.

This low mileage sedan has just 58,079 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Mazda3's trim level is GS i-Activ AWD. Upgrading to this Mazda3 GS is a great choice as it comes packed with a long list of modern features that includes an 8.8 inch infotainment screen with MAZDA CONNECT, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also adds heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, advance blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert. Additional features include remote keyless entry and a proximity key with push button start, a color rearview camera, LED lighting, steering wheel audio controls and a 60-40 split rear bench seat to make hauling cargo a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en


If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Mazda Connect
Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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888-378-XXXX

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888-378-6064

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888-413-3817
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Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2020 Mazda MAZDA3