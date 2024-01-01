$22,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Buick Encore
Preferred PREFERRED, REMOTE START, REAR CAMERA, 18"WHEELS, CERTIFIED
2020 Buick Encore
Preferred PREFERRED, REMOTE START, REAR CAMERA, 18"WHEELS, CERTIFIED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
37,221KM
Used
VIN KL4CJASB5LB056811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,221 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ADMIN FEES
Compare at $23685 - Myers Cadillac is just $22995!
JUST IN - 2020 BUICK ENCORE PREFERRED ULTRA LOW KM- WHITE ON BLACK, REMOTE START, 1.4 TURBO ENGINE, REAR CAMERA, SAFETY PACKAGE, BLIND ZONE ALERT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, CRUISE, APPLE CARPLAY, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH START, HEATED MIRRORS, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door locks, child security rear, manual
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note tone
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger; seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter
Restraint provisions, child Isofix 2 point for outboard seating positions only, point/latch, includes 3 top tether points for all three seating positions
Interior
Oil life monitoring system
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
Door sill plate cover, front
Glovebox, dual
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
Seatback, passenger flat-folding
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Air filter, particle
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Storage, front passenger underseat
Assist handle, rear
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Exhaust system, rear exit
Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Heater, oil pan
Drivetrain, front-wheel drive (FWD models only.)
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent
Mechanical jack with tools
Headlamps, halogen
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined-face alloy with Light Argent Metallic pockets
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Remote Start, Blind Zone Alert, Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2020 Buick Encore