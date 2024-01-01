2020 Cadillac XT6

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Electric parking brake

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Safety Alert Seat

Following Distance Indicator

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Door locks, rear child security

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Horn, dual note tone

Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection

Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector