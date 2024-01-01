$41,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT6
Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, NAV, 20" WHEELS, 6 SEATER
VIN 1GYKPDRS0LZ172412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Manhattan Noir Metallic
- Interior Colour CIRRUS
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,550 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
JUST IN - XT6 PREMIUM, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, 6 SEATER (2ND ROW BUCKETS) DRIVER'S SAFETY, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS,ALERT SEAT, CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH CONNECTED NAVIGATION, WIRELESS CHARGING, POWER LIFTGATE, HANDS-FREE, 20 5 SPOKE POLISHED, ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, POWER LIFTGATE, HANDS-FREE, SMART TOWING, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Interior
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Door lock and latch shields
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Sensor, inclination
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Steering column, lock control
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Air Ionizer
Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
Seating, 7-passenger
Gauge cluster, dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Memory Package recalls two "presets" for power driver seat, outside mirrors, power tilt and telescoping steering column and driver personalization features
Windows, power front express-up and down, rear express down
Air filter, cabin, particulate system
Lighting accent, doors and task lighting
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Wireless Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillactotalco...
Mechanical
Tool kit, road emergency
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Capless Fuel Fill
Alternator, 155 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
intelligent brake assist
Switch, Drivesense system
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (estimated 310 hp)
Steering, Electric Power Steering assist
All-wheel drive, with driver mode select
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, roof-mounted
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Tire, compact spare
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Lamps, front park and cornering
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off (Not available with (JSE) Platinum Package.)
Lamp, front marker, LED
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding, driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close, programmable memory height with Cadillac branded projection light
Roof rails, Galvano
2020 Cadillac XT6