$42,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss 2LT TRAIL BOSS, CREW CAB, 5.3 V8, FRONT BENCH, OFF ROAD PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$42,000
+ taxes & licensing
136,123KM
Used
VIN 1GCPYFED3LZ267235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0623a
- Mileage 136,123 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $43260 - Myers Cadillac is just $42000!
JUST IN - 2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2LT TRAIL BOSS- BLACK ON BLACK, REMOTE VEHICLE START, APPEARANCE PACKAGE - OFFROAD, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, CHEVYTEC SPRAY-ON BED LINER, 10-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 18 BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS, REAR VISION CAMERA, TRAILERING PACKAGE, TAILGATE - MANUAL GATE FUNCTION WITH LIFT ASSIST, POWER LOCK AND RELEASE, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
LPO, All-weather floor liners 1st and 2nd rows (includes Z71 logo on front mats), [Replaces factory floor mats]
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Capless Fuel Fill
Taillamps, LED with signature
Black Bowtie, (front grille)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Fog lamps, front, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Bumper, front (High gloss black.)
Bumper, rear (High gloss black.)
Door handles, body-colour (High gloss Black.)
Grille (High gloss Black bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
Recovery hooks, performance Red
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mirror caps, painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
Safety
Hill Descent Control
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Hitch Guidance
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Off-Road Suspension
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Alternator, 170 amps
Automatic Stop/Start
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg)
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Air filter, high-capacity
Exhaust, dual with polished outlets
Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)
Brake lining wear indicator
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to opti...
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Suspension Package, Z71 Off-Road equipment with 2" lift. Includes (Z7X) Off-Road suspension with 2" lift and monotube shocks, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) skid plates, (K47) heavy-duty air cleaner and Z71 hard badge
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$42,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500