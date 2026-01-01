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2020 Ford Ranger

89,625 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Ford Ranger

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14096884

2020 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

Barrhaven Ford

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-1555

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
89,625KM
VIN 1FTER4FH7LLA46363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,625 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Barrhaven Ford

Barrhaven Ford

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-1555

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$36,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrhaven Ford

613-823-1555

2020 Ford Ranger