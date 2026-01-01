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2020 Ford Ranger
XLT
2020 Ford Ranger
XLT
Location
Barrhaven Ford
555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-1555
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
89,625KM
VIN 1FTER4FH7LLA46363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,625 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tow Hooks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Barrhaven Ford
555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$36,999
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Barrhaven Ford
613-823-1555
2020 Ford Ranger