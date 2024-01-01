$33,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 GMC Canyon
SLE CANYON , CREW, 3.6 V6, BLACK WHEELS, TRAILER PACKAGE, REMOTE START
2020 GMC Canyon
SLE CANYON , CREW, 3.6 V6, BLACK WHEELS, TRAILER PACKAGE, REMOTE START
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$33,800
+ taxes & licensing
82,563KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTG6CEN6L1132164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0677A
- Mileage 82,563 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $34814 - Myers Cadillac is just $33800!
JUST IN - 2020 CANYON SLE 4WD- 3.6 V6, REMOTE START, BLACK ALLOYS, NEW TIRES, TRAILER PACKAGE, REAR CAMERA, APPLE CAPRLAY, KEYLESS ENTRY, BACK RACK, CERTIFIED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED. NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $34814 - Myers Cadillac is just $33800!
JUST IN - 2020 CANYON SLE 4WD- 3.6 V6, REMOTE START, BLACK ALLOYS, NEW TIRES, TRAILER PACKAGE, REAR CAMERA, APPLE CAPRLAY, KEYLESS ENTRY, BACK RACK, CERTIFIED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED. NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Remote Locking Tailgate
Fog lamps, front
Bumper, rear chrome
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, body-colour
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Mouldings, chrome beltline
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Glass, windshield shade band
Tailgate handle, Black
Headlamps, halogen projector-type with LED signature
Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Steering, electric power-assist
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Tow/Haul Mode (Not included with the (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine.)
Hitch Guidance, trailering assist guideline (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Interior
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Interior trim, aluminum
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft with manual recline
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
HD Rear Vision Camera
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Media / Nav / Comm
HD Radio
Android Auto
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
EZ Lift Tailgate
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury XT4 PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, ONLY 8500 KM! 8,493 KM $35,500 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport - Sunroof - Leather Seats 75,504 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Aluminum Wheels 67,545 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,800
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2020 GMC Canyon