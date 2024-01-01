2020 GMC Canyon

Four Wheel Drive

Pickup box

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)

Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac

Differential, automatic locking rear

Frame, fully-boxed

Steering, electric power-assist

Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)

Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab models.)

Tow/Haul Mode (Not included with the (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine.)