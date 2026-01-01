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2020 Honda Civic

39,278 KM

Details Features

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Civic

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14233211

2020 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

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Contact Seller

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
39,278KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F81LH502544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 66636A
  • Mileage 39,278 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
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613-225-1212

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$23,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2020 Honda Civic