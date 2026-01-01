$23,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Honda Civic
Sport
2020 Honda Civic
Sport
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
39,278KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F81LH502544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 66636A
- Mileage 39,278 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
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613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2020 Honda Civic