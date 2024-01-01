$36,498+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Pilot
EX-L Navi - Leather Seats - Navigation - $280 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$36,498
+ taxes & licensing
62,945KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H70LB502230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,945 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats!
Compare at $37958 - Our Live Market Price is just $36498!
This Honda Pilot is as unique as you and ready to help you conquer your next challenge. This 2020 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With a highly flexible interior, an excellent extremely comfortable ride quality and loads of active safety gear, the 2020 Honda Pilot should be at the top of your list when looking for a new family SUV. It offers an exceptional blend of utility, comfort, and safety making it an essential vehicle for a busy family life. If your family needs a new partner in their antics, look no further than this 2020 Honda Pilot.This SUV has 62,945 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pilot's trim level is EX-L Navi. This EX-L Navi Pilot adds navigation, leather seats, a one touch power moonroof, blind spot display, heated steering wheel, memory driver seat and side mirrors, power liftgate, parking sensors, SiriusXM, HD Radio, fog lights, side mirror turn signals, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and HomeLink remote system. The interior is also loaded with heated seats, proximity keyless entry, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, audio display, Siri EyesFree, and Wi-Fi tethering. Driver assistance technology is here in truckloads with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise, a 7 inch driver information interface, and automatic highbeams. Other great features include aluminum wheels, LED lighting, active noise cancellation, multi-angle rearview mirror, and tri-zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $279.13 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
2020 Honda Pilot