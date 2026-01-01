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2020 Honda Ridgeline

85,238 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14164177

2020 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
85,238KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F15LB500246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,238 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
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613-225-1212

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$CALL

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Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2020 Honda Ridgeline