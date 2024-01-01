$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Infiniti QX60
Essential AWD - Certified
2020 Infiniti QX60
Essential AWD - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
35,596KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1DL0MM7LC546458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,596 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio System!
This Infiniti QX60 is a great choice for those looking for a roomy and comfortable seven-passenger luxury crossover with an impressive feature list. This 2020 INFINITI QX60 is for sale today in Ottawa.
This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This low mileage SUV has just 35,596 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX60's trim level is Essential AWD. This QX60 with the Essential Package comes with a lot of amazing features like a power moonroof, power liftgate, heated power front seats with memory functions, heated 2nd row seats, a heated steering wheel, a Bose 13 speaker premium audio system, blind spot monitoring, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection and forward collision warning. It also includes a remote engine start, 3 charging USB ports, LED headlamps, fog lamps, a 360 degree Around View Monitor, intelligent key with remote entry and push button start, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, SMS/Email display, and Infiniti InTouch display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio System, Active Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Rigorous Certification ProcessEvery CERTIFIED INFINITI vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the CERTIFIED status. An INFINITI-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process.72-month/160,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateINFINITIs Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 1900 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gasketsTransmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controlsDrivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets$0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain WarrantyCertified INFINITI BenefitsCertified INFINITI vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a INFINITI, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. 72 month/160,000kms* WarrantyEasy Financing with INFINITI Financial Services24/7 Premium Roadside Assistance1Rental Vehicle AssistancePersonalized Trip PlanningSirius Satellite Radio Trial210 day/1,500km exchange promise1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date2 Available on compatible modelsINFINITI's Executive Protection PlanCustomized Protection: Executive plans provide up to 96 months / 200,000kms1 of extended coverage.Talk to your INFINITI dealer about Executive Protection Plans on your Certified INFINITI.1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This Infiniti QX60 is a great choice for those looking for a roomy and comfortable seven-passenger luxury crossover with an impressive feature list. This 2020 INFINITI QX60 is for sale today in Ottawa.
This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This low mileage SUV has just 35,596 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX60's trim level is Essential AWD. This QX60 with the Essential Package comes with a lot of amazing features like a power moonroof, power liftgate, heated power front seats with memory functions, heated 2nd row seats, a heated steering wheel, a Bose 13 speaker premium audio system, blind spot monitoring, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection and forward collision warning. It also includes a remote engine start, 3 charging USB ports, LED headlamps, fog lamps, a 360 degree Around View Monitor, intelligent key with remote entry and push button start, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, SMS/Email display, and Infiniti InTouch display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio System, Active Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Rigorous Certification ProcessEvery CERTIFIED INFINITI vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the CERTIFIED status. An INFINITI-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process.72-month/160,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateINFINITIs Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 1900 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gasketsTransmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controlsDrivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets$0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain WarrantyCertified INFINITI BenefitsCertified INFINITI vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a INFINITI, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. 72 month/160,000kms* WarrantyEasy Financing with INFINITI Financial Services24/7 Premium Roadside Assistance1Rental Vehicle AssistancePersonalized Trip PlanningSirius Satellite Radio Trial210 day/1,500km exchange promise1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date2 Available on compatible modelsINFINITI's Executive Protection PlanCustomized Protection: Executive plans provide up to 96 months / 200,000kms1 of extended coverage.Talk to your INFINITI dealer about Executive Protection Plans on your Certified INFINITI.1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Sunroof
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection
74 L Fuel Tank
5.250 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,715 kgs
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode and INFINITI drive mode selector w/standard, sport, snow or eco modes
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
Premium audio system
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Active Braking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2012 RAM 1500 Laramie - Navigation - Leather Seats 248,983 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tacoma 4WD DBL AT - Low Mileage 3,906 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla SE - Leather Seats - Heated Seats 108,279 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2020 Infiniti QX60