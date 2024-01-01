Menu
<div>2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD</div><br /><div>- $6499 + HST and Licensing </div><br /><div>- 7 Seats</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Ask about our other cars for sale!</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>We take trade ins!</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</div><div><br /></div>

2014 Infiniti QX60

322,281 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60

AWD

2014 Infiniti QX60

AWD

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

322,281KM
Used
VIN 5N1AL0MM6EC513800

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22360
  • Mileage 322,281 KM

2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD
- $6499 + HST and Licensing
- 7 Seats


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!




The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Leather Interior

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2014 Infiniti QX60