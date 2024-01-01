2020 RAM 2500

Menu
Loaded 4x4 Big Horn Night Edition w/ over $25k in factory options incl. 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel, tech package, level 2 equipment group & premium sunroof, 360 camera w/front & rear park sensors , tonneau cover, heated seats and steering, remote start, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, 20-inch alloys, cargo camera, 5th wheel/ gooseneck tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, premium trailer mirrors, massive dual-zone climate control, running boards, massive 12-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, premium Alpine audio system, full power incl. power seat & power adjustable pedals & more!!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

95,781 KM

Details Description

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

VIN 3C6UR5DL0LG250287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,781 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

