2020 RAM 2500
BOG HORN 4X4 | 6.7 CUMMINS | $25K IN PKGS | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,781 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded 4x4 Big Horn Night Edition w/ over $25k in factory options incl. 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel, tech package, level 2 equipment group & premium sunroof, 360 camera w/front & rear park sensors , tonneau cover, heated seats and steering, remote start, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, 20-inch alloys, cargo camera, 5th wheel/ gooseneck tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, premium trailer mirrors, massive dual-zone climate control, running boards, massive 12-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, premium Alpine audio system, full power incl. power seat & power adjustable pedals & more!!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
