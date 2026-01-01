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<p><span> 2020 Subaru Ascent 8 Passenger Drive With Confidence [ GUARANTEED FINANCING ]</span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span>Looking for a suv thats reliable and ready for any road? </span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span>This vehicle is Ontario Safety Certified and includes a 7-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty for your peace of mind. </span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span>There are also longer and more comprehensive coverage options available, and wed love to go over them with you.</span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span> Key Features: </span><span> </span></p><p><span>- 8 Passengers</span></p><p><span>- AWD</span><span></span></p><p><span>- Apple Car Play</span></p><p><span>- Adaptive Cruise Control</span></p><p><span> - Heated Seats </span></p><p><span> - Lane Assist</span></p><p><span>- Bluetooth</span></p><p><span>- Back up camera </span></p><p><span>- CarFax Available | Extended Warranty Optional </span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span>Why Buy From Backseat Autos Ottawa? </span></p><p><span> Safety Certified & Warranty Included </span></p><p><span> AppointmentOnly = Dedicated Attention </span></p><p><span> Trusted by Hundreds of Happy Ottawa Drivers </span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span> Limited Availability 1 Unit Only!</span></p><p><span> Call/Text 6138798448 to schedule your private viewing today. </span></p>

2020 Subaru ASCENT

153,051 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru ASCENT

Base 8-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle
14070477

2020 Subaru ASCENT

Base 8-Passenger

Location

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1

613879-8448

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Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
153,051KM
VIN 4S4WMAAD8L3439354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,051 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Subaru Ascent 8 Passenger Drive With Confidence [ GUARANTEED FINANCING ]


Looking for a suv thats reliable and ready for any road?


This vehicle is Ontario Safety Certified and includes a 7-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty for your peace of mind.


There are also longer and more comprehensive coverage options available, and wed love to go over them with you.


Key Features:

- 8 Passengers

- AWD

- Apple Car Play

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Heated Seats

- Lane Assist

- Bluetooth

- Back up camera

- CarFax Available | Extended Warranty Optional


Why Buy From Backseat Autos Ottawa?

Safety Certified & Warranty Included

AppointmentOnly = Dedicated Attention

Trusted by Hundreds of Happy Ottawa Drivers


Limited Availability 1 Unit Only!

Call/Text 6138798448 to schedule your private viewing today.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Backseat Autos

Backseat Autos

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
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613879-8448

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$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Backseat Autos

613879-8448

2020 Subaru ASCENT