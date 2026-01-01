$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru ASCENT
Base 8-Passenger
2020 Subaru ASCENT
Base 8-Passenger
Location
Backseat Autos
201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
613879-8448
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,051 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Subaru Ascent 8 Passenger Drive With Confidence [ GUARANTEED FINANCING ]
Looking for a suv thats reliable and ready for any road?
This vehicle is Ontario Safety Certified and includes a 7-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty for your peace of mind.
There are also longer and more comprehensive coverage options available, and wed love to go over them with you.
Key Features:
- 8 Passengers
- AWD
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Heated Seats
- Lane Assist
- Bluetooth
- Back up camera
- CarFax Available | Extended Warranty Optional
Why Buy From Backseat Autos Ottawa?
Safety Certified & Warranty Included
AppointmentOnly = Dedicated Attention
Trusted by Hundreds of Happy Ottawa Drivers
Limited Availability 1 Unit Only!
Call/Text 6138798448 to schedule your private viewing today.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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613879-8448