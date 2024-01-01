Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

32,141 KM

Details Features

$23,997.50

+ tax & licensing
Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 11174713
  2. 11174713
  3. 11174713
32,141KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4RBE2L3100898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # E9810
  • Mileage 32,141 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-XXXX

613-225-1212

