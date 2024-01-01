$23,997.50+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback
2020 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$23,997.50
+ taxes & licensing
32,141KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4RBE2L3100898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # E9810
- Mileage 32,141 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
