$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
6-SPEED | 8-IN SCREEN | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | A/C
2021 Kia Forte
6-SPEED | 8-IN SCREEN | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,278 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed manual w/ heated seats, backup camera, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, automatic headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry w/ remote trunk release, air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio controls and cruise control!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500