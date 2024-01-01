Menu
ES 300 HYBRID W/ PREMIUM PACKAGE! Sunroof, leather, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 17-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, paddle shifters, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Lexus ES

109,075 KM

Details Description

Make it Yours

2021 Lexus ES

300H | HYBRID | COOLED LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY

11910782

2021 Lexus ES

300H | HYBRID | COOLED LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

Used
109,075KM
VIN 58AB21B18MU013161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241623
  • Mileage 109,075 KM

Vehicle Description

ES 300 HYBRID W/ PREMIUM PACKAGE! Sunroof, leather, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 17-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, paddle shifters, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Lexus ES