2021 Lexus ES
300H | HYBRID | COOLED LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 241623
- Mileage 109,075 KM
Vehicle Description
ES 300 HYBRID W/ PREMIUM PACKAGE! Sunroof, leather, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 17-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, paddle shifters, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
