$39,900+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD Ram Express
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD Ram Express
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
31,652KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KT6MG712065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA934
- Mileage 31,652 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience rugged capability and modern convenience with our 2020 Ram 1500 Express 4x4, presented in a bold and commanding design. With just [insert mileage] on the odometer and a pristine Carfax history, this powerful pickup truck is ready to conquer every challenge.
The Ram 1500 Express is engineered for both work and play, boasting a durable yet comfortable interior that's equipped to handle whatever the road throws your way. With spacious seating and premium materials, you'll enjoy both comfort and functionality on every journey.
Equipped with a powerful engine and advanced 4x4 capability, this Ram 1500 Express ensures exceptional performance in any terrain or weather condition. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, you can rely on this truck to get the job done.
Stay connected and entertained on the go with the latest technology features, including a touchscreen infotainment system and smartphone integration. Plus, with its sleek and modern exterior design, this Ram 1500 Express commands attention wherever you go.
Whether you're hauling cargo or cruising the open road, the 2020 Ram 1500 Express 4x4 is the perfect blend of power, capability, and style. Don't miss your chance to experience it for yourself.
Offering home delivery and Canada-wide shipping. Financing options are available for all credit types. Trades are welcome. Visit our website for more details and make this exquisite RAM 1500 yours today with AutoAgents.
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2021 RAM 1500 Classic