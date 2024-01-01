$25,777+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Passat
HIGHLINE AUTO
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
$25,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,947 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 VW Passat Highline 1VWBA7A3XMC016392 is a stylish and well-equipped midsize sedan offering a balance of comfort and performance.
- Turbocharged engine for efficient performance.
- Spacious and comfortable interior with premium materials.
- Advanced safety features including forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking.
- Intuitive infotainment system with touchscreen interface.
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for enhanced comfort.
- Adaptive cruise control for a stress-free driving experience.
- LED headlights for improved visibility.
- Stylish exterior design with distinctive alloy wheels.
- Keyless entry and push-button start for convenience.
The 2021 VW Passat Highline 1VWBA7A3XMC016392 combines a sleek design with advanced features, providing a refined driving experience with a focus on safety, comfort, and modern technology.
