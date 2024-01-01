2021 Volkswagen Passat

Menu
Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

90,947KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1VWBA7A3XMC016392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,947 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 VW Passat Highline 1VWBA7A3XMC016392 is a stylish and well-equipped midsize sedan offering a balance of comfort and performance.

  • Turbocharged engine for efficient performance.
  • Spacious and comfortable interior with premium materials.
  • Advanced safety features including forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking.
  • Intuitive infotainment system with touchscreen interface.
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control for enhanced comfort.
  • Adaptive cruise control for a stress-free driving experience.
  • LED headlights for improved visibility.
  • Stylish exterior design with distinctive alloy wheels.
  • Keyless entry and push-button start for convenience.

The 2021 VW Passat Highline 1VWBA7A3XMC016392 combines a sleek design with advanced features, providing a refined driving experience with a focus on safety, comfort, and modern technology.

    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

