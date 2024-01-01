Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>--ONE OWNER--LOW MILEAGE--NO ACCIDENTS--HYBRID--CERTIFIED--FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 48 MONTHS--</strong></p><p> </p><p>Just in is this stunning and very low mileage and rare Toyota Camry Hybrid LE+ with JBL sound system , sunroof, alloy wheels, power seats and so much more. </p><p> </p><p>One owner, very low mileage for the year and the car runs and drives very well. Recent service done at Toyota dealer and car is sold certified.</p><p> </p><p>Need financing with low payments? Payments up to 48 months available on this Camry  OAC !</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2009 Toyota Camry

108,334 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Camry

LE +

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Camry

LE +

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1714413935
  2. 1714413935
  3. 1714413935
  4. 1714413935
  5. 1714413935
  6. 1714413935
  7. 1714413935
  8. 1714413934
  9. 1714413935
  10. 1714413935
  11. 1714413935
  12. 1714413935
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
108,334KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BB46K79U109317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,334 KM

Vehicle Description

--ONE OWNER--LOW MILEAGE--NO ACCIDENTS--HYBRID--CERTIFIED--FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 48 MONTHS--

 

Just in is this stunning and very low mileage and rare Toyota Camry Hybrid LE+ with JBL sound system , sunroof, alloy wheels, power seats and so much more. 

 

One owner, very low mileage for the year and the car runs and drives very well. Recent service done at Toyota dealer and car is sold certified.

 

Need financing with low payments? Payments up to 48 months available on this Camry  OAC !

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2009 Toyota Camry LE + for sale in Ottawa, ON
2009 Toyota Camry LE + 108,334 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik 173,682 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford Escape SEL 139,026 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Camry