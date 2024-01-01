$10,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Camry
LE +
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,334 KM
Vehicle Description
--ONE OWNER--LOW MILEAGE--NO ACCIDENTS--HYBRID--CERTIFIED--FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 48 MONTHS--
Just in is this stunning and very low mileage and rare Toyota Camry Hybrid LE+ with JBL sound system , sunroof, alloy wheels, power seats and so much more.
One owner, very low mileage for the year and the car runs and drives very well. Recent service done at Toyota dealer and car is sold certified.
Need financing with low payments? Payments up to 48 months available on this Camry OAC !
Vehicle Features
GO2 Auto
