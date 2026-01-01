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Used 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Ottawa, ON

2022 BMW X3

63,932 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Watch This Vehicle
14190056

2022 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Location

Otto's BMW

660 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1V 1C1

613-725-3048

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
63,932KM
VIN 5UX53DP04N9M00798

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B23083A
  • Mileage 63,932 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Otto's BMW

Otto's BMW

660 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1V 1C1
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613-725-3048

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Otto's BMW

613-725-3048

2022 BMW X3