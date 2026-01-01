$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i
2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i
Location
Otto's BMW
660 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1V 1C1
613-725-3048
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
63,932KM
VIN 5UX53DP04N9M00798
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B23083A
- Mileage 63,932 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Otto's BMW
660 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1V 1C1
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Otto's BMW
613-725-3048
2022 BMW X3