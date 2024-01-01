$39,877+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
4LT REDLINE SPECIAL EDITION 4x4 | 3.6L V6 |LOADED!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,649 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 8,650 KMS!!! LOADED 4LT REDLINE SPECIAL EDITION 4x4 W/ OVER $11K IN FACTORY OPTIONS INCL. PREMIUM 3.6L V6, CONVENIENCE PKG AND PREMIUM 8-INCH TOUCHSCREEN W/ NAVIGATION!! Heated seats & steering, remote start, premium 18-inch black alloys, black step bars, tonneau cover, Bose premium audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, factory front 1-inch levelling kit, tow package, premium auto-locking rear differential, 6-foot 2-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, premium black exhaust tip, splash guards, premium black tailgate lettering w/ front & rear black emblems, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, fog lights, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
