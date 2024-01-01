Menu
2022 Chevrolet Colorado

8,649 KM

Details Description

4LT REDLINE SPECIAL EDITION 4x4 | 3.6L V6 |LOADED!

4LT REDLINE SPECIAL EDITION 4x4 | 3.6L V6 |LOADED!

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$39,877

+ taxes & licensing

8,649KM
Used
VIN 1GCHTCEN4N1288073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,649 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 8,650 KMS!!! LOADED 4LT REDLINE SPECIAL EDITION 4x4 W/ OVER $11K IN FACTORY OPTIONS INCL. PREMIUM 3.6L V6, CONVENIENCE PKG AND PREMIUM 8-INCH TOUCHSCREEN W/ NAVIGATION!! Heated seats & steering, remote start, premium 18-inch black alloys, black step bars, tonneau cover, Bose premium audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, factory front 1-inch levelling kit, tow package, premium auto-locking rear differential, 6-foot 2-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, premium black exhaust tip, splash guards, premium black tailgate lettering w/ front & rear black emblems, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, fog lights, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

