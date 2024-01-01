Menu
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera!

This 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,345 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Colorados trim level is LT. Upgrading to this LT trim is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display - featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker audio system and wireless streaming audio. It also includes aluminum wheels, exterior trim accents, a rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, a USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, 4-way power driver seat, cruise control, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology.

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

98,345 KM

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

98,345KM
Used
VIN 1GCGTCEN6L1214176

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,345 KM

Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera!

This 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,345 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Colorado's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this LT trim is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display - featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker audio system and wireless streaming audio. It also includes aluminum wheels, exterior trim accents, a rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, a USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, 4-way power driver seat, cruise control, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology.

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

POWER SEAT

Aluminum Wheels

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Touch Screen
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology

