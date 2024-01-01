$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
LT - Aluminum Wheels
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
LT - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
98,345KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCGTCEN6L1214176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,345 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera!
This 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,345 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this LT trim is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display - featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker audio system and wireless streaming audio. It also includes aluminum wheels, exterior trim accents, a rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, a USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, 4-way power driver seat, cruise control, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,345 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this LT trim is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display - featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker audio system and wireless streaming audio. It also includes aluminum wheels, exterior trim accents, a rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, a USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, 4-way power driver seat, cruise control, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, TECH PACKAGE, 3.6 V6 13,953 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac SRX Premium SRX PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE 144,526 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line AWD - Heated Seats 41,815 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2020 Chevrolet Colorado