$18,753+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Spark
$0 DOWN $75/WEEK ALL IN
2022 Chevrolet Spark
$0 DOWN $75/WEEK ALL IN
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$18,753
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
40,605KM
VIN KL8CD6SA5NC037426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,605 KM
Vehicle Description
$0 Down $75/Week Includes all taxes and interest oac. ONLY 41,000KMS!! Automatic w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2022 Chevrolet Spark $0 DOWN $75/WEEK ALL IN 40,605 KM $18,753 + tax & lic
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Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$18,753
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2022 Chevrolet Spark