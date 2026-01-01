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$0 Down $75/Week Includes all taxes and interest oac. ONLY 41,000KMS!! Automatic w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

2022 Chevrolet Spark

40,605 KM

Details Description

$18,753

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Spark

$0 DOWN $75/WEEK ALL IN

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14124437

2022 Chevrolet Spark

$0 DOWN $75/WEEK ALL IN

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$18,753

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
40,605KM
VIN KL8CD6SA5NC037426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,605 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down $75/Week Includes all taxes and interest oac. ONLY 41,000KMS!! Automatic w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2022 Chevrolet Spark $0 DOWN $75/WEEK ALL IN for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Chevrolet Spark $0 DOWN $75/WEEK ALL IN 40,605 KM $18,753 + tax & lic

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-XXXX

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613-746-8500

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$18,753

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Chevrolet Spark