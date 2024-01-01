$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring - Heated Seats
VIN 2C4RC1FG2NR191992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel!
The upscale look of the interior design and materials give this Chrysler Pacifica a more premium look and feel. This 2022 Chrysler Pacifica is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Designed for the family on the go, this 2022 Chrysler Pacifica is loaded with clever and luxurious features that will make it feel like a second home on the road. Far more than your mom's old minivan, this stunning Pacifica will feel modern, sleek, and cool enough to still impress your neighbors. If you need a minivan for your growing family, but still want something that feels like a luxury sedan, then this Pacifica is designed just for you.It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pacifica's trim level is Touring. The colorful and stylish cabin of this Pacifica is further enhanced with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and folding captain chairs that offer a ton of adjustment. The navigation enhanced Uconnect 5 system is equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and many more connectivity features to ensure you are always plugged into your day. Driver assistance features include lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise, blind spot monitoring, automatic braking, parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Aluminum wheels and chrome trim provide endless style while power sliding doors, a power liftgate, proximity keyless entry, and fog lamps offer incredible convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1FG2NR191992.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
